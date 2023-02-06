Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 10:00

Pianist who learned to play again after stroke hosts concerts in UCC

UCC/Ritmüller Classical Artist in Residence David Syme will host a season of lecture concerts in UCC’s Aula Maxima over the coming weeks, beginning this Wednesday, February 8.
Pianist who learned to play again after stroke hosts concerts in UCC

David Syme playing the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Picture credit: Joe Ladrigan.

Breda Graham

A renowned classical pianist who overcame a stroke and taught himself to play again will recall his remarkable story at a special performance at University College Cork (UCC) this spring.

UCC/Ritmüller Classical Artist in Residence David Syme will host a season of lecture concerts in UCC’s Aula Maxima over the coming weeks, beginning this Wednesday, February 8.

The series of performances will culminate with a special event on March 22 during which he will recall his recovery from a stroke.

Mr Syme was performing in Kerry in 2017 when he suffered a stroke on stage.

“I was playing a relatively simple passage, but the notes I was playing were not the notes I tried to play,” he recalled.

“I came to a sudden stop and told the audience I had to do it again, which I had never done before. I tried it again and my right hand would not work. I discovered my right side had become completely numb, I was immobilised.”

After being told he would most likely never play at concert level again, he didn’t give up and started by focusing on playing five notes every day.

After four months, he contacted his friend Keith Pascoe and subsequently played with the Cork Fleischmann Symphony Orchestra in May 2018, roughly 10 months after his stroke.

His performances in the coming weeks will feature the works of Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Chopin, and Schumann.

For details on tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/y9ezfaw2

Read More

Cork charity sea swim raises funds for Irish Wheelchair Rugby

More in this section

'Charming' West Cork village makes prestigious list 'Charming' West Cork village makes prestigious list
Cork charity sea swim raises funds for Irish Wheelchair Rugby Cork charity sea swim raises funds for Irish Wheelchair Rugby
Tenancy Agreement Cork Labour reps call for extension on eviction ban
Cork principal says staff and students 'safe' following earthquake in Turkey

Cork principal says staff and students 'safe' following earthquake in Turkey

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more