Cork charity sea swim raises funds for Irish Wheelchair Rugby

Members of Rebel Wheelers have taken part in a fundraising event to raise money for Irish Wheelchair Rugby.

Teresa Dineen and Olivia Keating and long-term supporter Orla Friery, among others, took to the water at Fountainstown Beach on Sunday afternoon in a bid to raise funds for the worthy charity.

Speaking to The Echo, one of the founding members of Rebel Wheelers Teresa Dineen said it was “a great laugh”.

Some of the swimmers dressed up in shark costumes while others donned their swimming costumes for the event.

Ms Dineen said it was lovely to “do something nice” for their friends at Irish Wheelchair Rugby.

“Things are so tight, it’s impossible to get money from the Government and things like that so it’s nice to do something for charity.” The weather held up for the swimmers on the day and Ms Dineen said the water wasn’t too cold which made it a little easier to brave.

“Friends and family of Rebel Wheelers and Irish Wheelchair Rugby came to watch. One woman, her nephew plays rugby, and she came down from County Laois this morning to do it as well,” she said.

PRO for Irish Wheelchair Rugby and Rebel Wheelers, Jack Squibb, said: “It was great when Orla Friery arranged last year to do this but for Rebel Wheelers. So for Orla, Teresa, and Olivia to do it again for Irish Wheelchair Rugby this year was fantastic.

Teresa Dineen, chairperson, Irish Wheelchair Rugby, Orla O'Brien and Olivia Keating of Rebel Wheelers, in shark suits, with some other participants in a charity swim in aid of Irish Wheelchair Rugby at Fountainstown, Co. Cork, photographed with supporters, family and friends of Irish Wheelchair Rugby.

“I’ve been a part of Rebel Wheelers for 10 years now and working with the Irish Wheelchair Rugby team for just under a year. It’s great to see people get out there and support us in these fun ways to raise much-needed funds and awareness of a truly brilliant sport.”

Those who wish to make a donation to the cause can do so by clicking here.