Cork's Everyman nominated in this year's Irish Times Theatre Awards

The Everyman has been included in a number of nominations for this year’s Irish Times Theatre Awards, which were announced today.

This year’s Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards recognise productions staged in 2022.

Each category of this year’s Awards pays tribute to a wealth of talent showcased on traditional and non-traditional stages, in theatre, dance theatre and, especially, opera.

Nominated in the Best Opera Category is the Irish National Opera (INO) Production of Don Pasquale which will be seen on The Everyman Stage on Tuesday, February 6.

Cork-based Stephen Dodd has been nominated for his lighting design for The Everyman production of Letters of a Country Postman and Pai Rathaya has been nominated for her set design for the same production.

Druid’s Production of The Last Return has been nominated in the Best Ensemble category and will be in The Everyman this Spring.

Sophie Motley, Artistic Director at the theatre said she is “thrilled” to see both of The Everyman’s in-house productions of Letters of a County Postman, and work that is visiting The Everyman this season, recognised as being some of the best work being produced in the country.

CEO of The Everyman Seán Kelly said he is “delighted the work being produced by The Everyman and seen on The Everyman stage amongst the nominations.”