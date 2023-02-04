Woman pleads guilty to possession of cannabis after 2.5 kilos of the drug seized in Cork city 

A 27-year-old woman confirmed signed pleas of guilty to charges arising out of the seizure of €50,000 worth of cannabis in Cork city over a year ago.

The young woman has confessed to a charge that can carry a ten-year minimum jail term unless the sentencing judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Jovana Bogdan of Washington Street West, Cork, entered the signed plea of guilty to the charge that on December 9 2021 at her home she had cannabis worth more than €13,000 for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said previously that the cannabis seized in the case weighed 2.5 kilos.

Jane Hyland, senior counsel for the defence, said the drugs had a street value of €50,000.

“At the time she herself was using drugs. She is now working. And she has worked to come off drugs,” Ms Hyland said.

Judge Helen Boyle said she would adjourn sentencing until April 25 for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.