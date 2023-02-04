Footpath issues on parts of Cork's northside 

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 14:03

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald highlighted issues with the footpath at Courtown Drive in Knocknaheeny.
A NUMBER of Cork City Councillors, including Tony Fitzgerald, have called for upgrades to amenities at a recent meeting of the local area committee (LAC).

A NUMBER of Cork City Councillors in the north west ward have called for upgrades to amenities in the locality at a recent meeting of the local area committee (LAC).

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald also pointed towards issues with the footpath at Courtown Drive in Knocknaheeny.

He called on the local authority to repair or replace the footpath from numbers 9-21, but in particular, areas where fibre optic cables are exposed.

In response, Director of Services with Cork City Council David Joyce responded to say that the council will inspect Mr Fitzgerald’s concerns.

“Cork City Council will inspect the footpath and add to our list of works to be carried out as necessary, either by our own crews or as part of a larger replacement contract, subject to funding.

“We will liaise with the relevant utility company in relation to the cables,” he added.

Separately at the LAC, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent raised the need for Cork City Council “to apply for funding to ensure the removal of bollards on footpaths from Kilmore Rd/Churchfield Rd to John F Connolly Rd and install new footpaths in place”.

Mr Joyce said: “Cork City Council are working on improving access within John F Connolly Road, where there is no footpath access.

“There is an existing footpath along the southern side of Churchfield Road which is adequate for pedestrians.

“The bollards along the northern side were installed to reduce anti social activity and removal of them would require an alternative solution, which may be difficult to fund.

“However, Cork City Council notes the concerns and will pursue options for funding which may become available in the future.”

