Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 07:51

Sharp fall in Cork’s Covid case numbers

There were 178 Covid-19 cases (PCR) recorded in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on January 30.
The previous week, on January 16, saw a total of 647 cases over the previous fortnight. Picture Denis Minihane.

Breda Graham

THERE has been a significant decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Cork in recent weeks.

On January 23, there were 284 Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to that date.

The previous week, on January 16, saw a total of 647 cases over the previous fortnight.

According to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub, there has been a total of 173,731 Covid cases (PCR) recorded in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population up to midnight on January 30 was 32.8.

According to the latest Covid-19 Daily Operations Update on Acute Hospitals Report, Cork University Hospital (CUH) has the second-highest number of Covid-19 patients in the country.

As of 8pm on Tuesday, there were 22 Covid patients at CUH.

Meanwhile, there was one Covid patient recorded at the Mercy University Hospital.

There were five Covid patients in intensive care units (ICU) at CUH last Tuesday evening.

Nationally, there are 26 people in ICU with Covid-19 and there are 16 Covid-19 patients who were invasively ventilated.

On Tuesday, January 24, there were 25 people in ICU with the virus, and 19 Covid patients were invasively ventilated.

cork#covid-19
