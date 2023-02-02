Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 07:00

Covid vaccines available in Cork over the bank holiday weekend

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) has strongly urged anyone who is due a booster, or who is unsure of their vaccine status, to check as soon as possible by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.
Breda Graham

PEOPLE in Cork are being advised to get their next Covid-19 vaccine this bank holiday weekend.

Walk-in weekend clinics for Covid-19 vaccinations will operate in West Cork and Cork city from Wednesday and through the weekend.

Area director of Public Health, Dr Anne Sheahan, said: “This bank holiday weekend, wherever you are on your vaccination schedule — be it your second booster or a child’s first vaccine — we would be delighted to see you.

“It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection at a time when we are seeing high levels of Covid-19.”

Walk-in clinics will operate at Bantry Newtown CVC (P75 H304) on Friday, February 3 from 9am to 2pm and Monday, February 6 from 9am to 12pm for those aged 12 years and over.

Clinics will also run in Skibbereen at the Dental Building on Skibbereen District Hospital grounds (P81 HC43) on Wednesday, February 1 from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm and on Monday, February 6 from 2pm to 4.30pm for those aged 12 years and over.

In the city, a walk-in clinic will operate at North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) and will cater for those aged over 12 years on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3 from 8am to 5pm.

The clinic will also cater for those aged over 12 and those aged five to 11 years old on Saturday, February 4 from 9am to 5pm, Sunday, February 5 from 10am to 2pm, and Monday, February 6 from 10am to 2pm

