Cork boat builders sign third contract with Port of Cork Company

A new ‘all-weather capable’ pilot vessel is being built in Cork.

The state-of-the-art boat is being constructed by local boat builders Safehaven Marine, for the Port of Cork Company.

A contract was signed on Wednesday to commission the new, economical, state-of-the-art pilot vessel.

Due to be delivered in March 2024, the pilot boat will be designed and manufactured in Cork by the Youghal-based Safehaven Marine, which also built the Port’s current two vessels ‘Glean Mor’ (2005) and ‘Failte’ (2011).

The new vessel will be more economical than its predecessors and will be powered by modern, highly efficient engines that reduce fuel usage and will be capable of operating on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Biofuel that reduces emissions.

Port of Cork Company Chief Executive, Eoin McGettigan said, “This is a time of great excitement for the Port of Cork as we once again work with the renowned Safehaven Marine. The new pilot launch will have the latest technology that improves performance, economy and functionality - helping in turn to ensure the safety of our pilots and crew who often face inhospitable marine conditions as part of their daily routine.

“We are also proud to be continuing our commitment to investing in more sustainable and economical equipment as part of our journey to a Net Zero future. We look forward to progressing this venture in the year ahead.”

Frank Kowalski, Managing Director of Safehaven Marine added,

“In 2005, Safehaven Marine first signed a contract with the Port of Cork to build the ‘Glean Mor’ – which was the first pilot boat that we ever built - previously having specialised in work boats.

“Some 18 years later, Safehaven is delighted to have signed contracts again with the Port of Cork to build a third pilot boat for the Port, which will be our 60th pilot boat delivered globally."

Mr Kowalski said there was great satisfaction in seeing Safehaven Marine vessels at work in the Port of Cork.

“Over the last nearly 20 years it’s been particularly satisfying to see our pilot boats in operation and whilst out on sea trials. I look forward to continuing seeing our vessels in operation in Cork harbour for many years to come.” The new pilot launch will have an overall length of 15 metres and will accommodate seven pilots and crew during pilotage operations at a speed of 25kts. It will be fitted with the latest navigation equipment and finished to the highest standards, ensuring the crew and pilot's comfort and safety.

Safehaven Marine was established in 1998 and currently employs 30 staff. The company has built over 150 commercial vessels, operating in over 30 different countries worldwide.