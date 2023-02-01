Cork residents begin protest at construction site and call for homes to go on open market 

Residents of a Cork neighbourhood have started a protest today over plans for 44 new homes being built in their estate.

Residents of the Lios Cara estate in Killeens near Blarney are calling for the developer of the project to “engage in meaningful dialogue”, which they say the developer is yet to do.

A total of 44 new homes are to be built on the site, in addition to the existing 94 houses.

Residents say they recently learned that the original plan for 44 additional private dwellings in the next phase of their estate's development has now been changed to 100% social housing.

It is understood that Cork City Council has entered into an agreement with a developer for the new units on the site.

Meeting

On Tuesday evening, a meeting of the Lios Cara residents and the wider Killeens village area was held, where residents gave what was described by the Lios Cara Residents Committee as a 'clear mandate' for the protest against the developer to proceed the following morning.

Following the meeting, the Committee said the developer “has not engaged”.

Residents said the protest, which began this morning, will “remain in place until meaningful engagement from the developer”.

In a statement released to The Echo, the Committee said that residents would like to see all 44 units completed and provided into the housing market and to see a mixed development plan of social, affordable, and private to satisfy the needs of all.

“Many families in the area have been house hunting for many years and welcomed the opportunity to purchase and settle in the area,” the Committee said earlier this week.

They said they would also like to see the entire estate “taken charge” by the City Council as “residents are overwhelmed in their conviction to support the protest on the works until the developer engages the residents in a meaningful way”.

The developer and Cork City Council have been approached for comment.