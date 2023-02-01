Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 10:32

Work begins on €10m supermarket for Cork commuter town

The new Carrigaline store will bring to 26 the number of Aldi stores in Cork, while the retailer currently employs over 1,000 people in the county.
Echo reporter

Construction of a new €10 million Aldi store in Carrigaline, began this week.

The store, which will be centrally located just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which opened last year, is expected to be open for shoppers in 2024.

The construction of the Carrigaline store follows Aldi’s pledge to invest €320 million in store expansion over the period 2022-2024, building on the €1.6 billion which the retailer has already invested in Ireland.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Ireland Regional Managing Director said:

“We are delighted to commence construction of our newest store in Cork. Each new Aldi store brings greater choice, quality and value to shoppers, at prices that just can’t be beaten. In a cost-of-living crisis, bringing new Aldi stores and the value and choice that gives people, in places convenient to them, has never been more important.”

Featuring Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh layout, the 1,315sqm store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 52 Photovoltaic solar panels located on the roof. 

In addition, Carrigaline shoppers will also benefit from four electric vehicle charging points at the new store along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

