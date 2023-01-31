Animal welfare group warns of scam ads

A Cork animal welfare group is warning the public to beware of scam ads on social media that lure victims into giving away their bank details.

The West Cork Animal Welfare Group, based in Clonakilty, said the fake posts, purporting to be from individuals selling puppies, are “appearing everywhere, especially on buy and sale pages".

“Please be careful that you don't share or contact the person who has put up the post,” said spokesperson Tory Joyce. “These posts won't let you comment...one appeared with a fake profile offering Yorkie pups for free and at the end asking for an adoption fee. This is how they get around Facebook rules. They are scammers and people have sent money so always question these ads and posts.”

Ms Joyce said the ads are generated abroad and it has been going on for years. “The modus operandi is that someone...will get very cute pictures of puppies, that no one would be giving away for free.”

The pictures are taken from Facebook, altered, and used to lure dog and cat lovers into giving their contact details. “They wait until they are shared thousands of times and then they add the catch. The catch on those ones would be gambling, or lending money, or advertising something very dodgy,” said Ms Joyce.

“They all say ‘free pups’, and that they are vaccinated and chipped, so they obviously know the law in this country. You know these posts because you cannot comment on them. It just says ‘like’ or ‘share’. The comments are always turned off on them, so you have to message the person,” she said.

Ms Joyce said she investigated one ad, and it took several days to get to the ‘vendor’, who can pass themselves off as men or women.

The ads came to West Cork Animal Welfare Group’s attention after they were tagged into them by members of the public. “We had to tell them that they are fake. They will say ‘if you send €200 or €300 courier fee, or adoption fee’. They have slightly changed now, but they are very easy to spot. Unfortunately, people have been caught, and people don’t like admitting that either. You wouldn’t believe the amount of people who have fallen for it.”

The link from the ad will lead to a request for money, and once it’s transferred, “then he’s gone,” said Ms Joyce. Rehoming Cork Pets is a legitimate non-profit organisation, where animal lovers can safely adopt or foster dogs and cats.

No group is allowed to advertise ‘adoption fees’ apart from legitimate rescue groups with a charity number, added Ms Joyce. “You have to be vigilant, and very questioning. Never let your heart rule your head in these situations.”