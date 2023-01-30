Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:29

Coachford chipper left "burnt to the ground" following fire 

The owner of a family run chipper in Coachford has said that they hope to be “back strong as ever again”, after a blaze on Sunday night left their Main Street premises “burnt to the ground”.
Cork County Fire Service and Garda attended the scene of the fire on Coachford's Main Street shortly before 10pm on Sunday.

Ellen O'Regan

The owner of a family-run chipper in Coachford has said that they hope to be “back strong as ever again”, after a blaze on Sunday night left their Main Street premises “burnt to the ground”.

Cork County Fire Service and Garda attended the scene of the fire on Coachford’s Main Street shortly before 10pm on Sunday.

Mags O’Brien, owner of the family-run chipper that has been open for over 50 years, said that the fire took off after flames started to rise from a deep fat frier at around 9:30pm.

“Flames came out of the deep fat frier and took off, there was black smoke, we walked out the door,” she said, adding that the fire didn’t die down until after midnight.

Although nobody was hurt, Ms O’Brien said that the fire has left the chipper “burnt to the ground”, with “30 years of memories gone down the drain” since she started working there.

However, she said that the family hopes to be “back on the road” soon.

She said that the local community has rallied around the family in the wake of the fire, as they have received a flood of messages and calls of support.

“We’ll be back as strong as ever again .. we’re the same family 52 years in business, I’ve been there 30 years, so we’ll be back as strong as ever again hopefully,” she said.

