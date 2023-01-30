Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 07:43

Youghal pupils plan to 'BEE Kind' as part of national Junior Entrepreneur programme

The idea came from the pupils who are participating in this year’s national Junior Entrepreneur Programme where they had to devise a product or concept for the programme.
Some of the children launching Bunscoil Mhuire Síolta Beaga’s 'BEE Kind' event including Dion Daly, Josh Reed Cronin, Luke Walsh, Rian Kenneally, Lorcan Kenefick and Mikey O’Donoghue which will be held in Youghal on Wednesday, 15th February, as part of the Junior Entrepreneur Programme for the Síolta Beaga class. In the days and weeks leading up to the 'BEE Kind' / Community Kindness Day in Youghal, the boys are going to be selling their ‘Bee Kind’ button badges and greeting cards with a percentage of the profits from the sale of these products going to Cork Penny Dinners. Síolta Beaga is one of the special classes for children who have Autism in Bunscoil Mhuire, Youghal. Picture: John Hennessy

Eoin Kelleher

A class in Youghal’s Bunscoil Mhuire has launched its BEE Kind project including a special BEE Kind Day due to take place on Wednesday, February 15.

This community kindness initiative is organised by the pupils of Teacher Susan Conway's Síolta Beaga, a special class for children with Autism.

The idea came from the pupils who are participating in this year’s national Junior Entrepreneur Programme where they had to devise a product or concept for the programme.

The aim is to promote community kindness, raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners and for the pupils to become successful entrepreneurs.

The team has developed a special mascot, Benny Bee, who will spread kindness throughout Youghal on February 15.

The pupils have developed two bespoke BEE Kind products, including a printed BEE Kind badge, available to buy for €2.

The BEE Kind Card Pack is a pack of five cards and envelopes featuring artworks by the pupils that have been inspired by their favourite places in Youghal. These will be available for €6 per pack or two packs for €10.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Cork Penny Dinners to support their wonderful work. Badges and cards will be on sale in Brookes SuperValu Youghal on Friday February 3, in Lidl on Saturday, February 4, at the Bunscoil Mhuire Coffee Morning on Friday, February 10, and in Tesco on Saturday, February 11.

Packs will be available to buy in Read & Write and Youghal Credit Union. Síolta Beaga would like to see organisations participate in the BEE Kind initiative by buying sets of badges for their staff or organising a Kindness Day activity such as a raffle.

Ms Conway said, “We are hoping that the people of Youghal will embrace our BEE Kind initiative, buy our BEE Kind products and BEE Kind to everyone on Wednesday, February 15. It has been wonderful to see the pupils work so hard on this great initiative”.

For more information email s.conway@bunscoilmhuire.com to receive a BEE Kind kit. This project is sponsored by Youghal Credit Union, Lidl, Perks, Brookes SuperValu, Boardwalk Coffee, and Flanagan Print

