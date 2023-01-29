Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 20:30

‘No decision’ on extension of evictions ban despite record homelessness figures

A new record high of 11,632 people are homeless, according to the latest official figures released on Friday – including 8,190 adults and 3,442 children
‘No decision’ on extension of evictions ban despite record homelessness figures

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accepted that the homeless figures are too high but said he would bring forward whatever measures are required to help people.

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

No decision has been made on extending a ban on evictions despite record homelessness figures in Ireland, the housing minister has said.

Darragh O’Brien accepted that the homeless figures are too high but said he would bring forward whatever measures are required to help people.

A new record high of 11,632 people are homeless, according to the latest official figures released on Friday – including 8,190 adults and 3,442 children.

New peaks have been set for six months in a row, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place since November.

Charities have described the Government figures as shocking.

Mr O’Brien told the RTÉ This Week programme that it was a “really difficult” situation.

He said: “We have brought in extraordinary measures like the winter eviction ban.

“The numbers are too high. Some small positives within it are that we have a small reduction in the number of families presenting to emergency accommodation.

“To tackle this issue we need to see people exiting from homelessness to safe and secure homes.

“Behind those figures are kids and families and people.

“We are increasing the supply of new homes. We are going to deliver the largest amount of new social homes in decades.” Asked if he would consider extending the eviction ban, Mr O’Brien said: “No decisions in relation to its extension or what will happen have been taken.

“Any measures which are going to help people I will bring forward and that would be a Cabinet decision.

“Any measures I bring forward have to be legalled but we are keeping this under very close review.

“I am watching the situation and assessing it very closely.” Asked if he expected to see the homeless figure drop in 2023, the minister said: “I hope so and that is our intention.

“We have seen a levelling off of it, there are challenges, it can be difficult to predict.

“What I have got to make sure is that those who don’t have a safe and secure home to live in have access to good emergency accommodation and we are investing more in that.”

Read More

503 people homeless in Cork for Christmas

More in this section

Crosshaven RNLI rescues ill Portuguese fisherman Crosshaven RNLI rescues ill Portuguese fisherman
Cork is the 71st most congested city in the world Cork is the 71st most congested city in the world
Cork woman describes the horror of devastating Auckland floods  Cork woman describes the horror of devastating Auckland floods 
#homelessnesshomelessness
<p>Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: "...a child whose family might be new to the area, or new to the county, or even new to the country: those children, when they are living near the school, they need to be the highest priority.” </p>

Cork TD joins call for fairer school admission policies

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more