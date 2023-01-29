Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 16:26

Crosshaven RNLI rescues ill Portuguese fisherman

The patient was conveyed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital
Crosshaven RNLI took part in a late night medevac of an ill crewman from a fishing vessel

Eoin Kelleher

Crosshaven RNLI was involved in a late night medical evacuation of an ill crewman from a fishing vessel last night, Saturday, January 28.

Valentia Marine Rescue Sub Centre activated the pagers of Crosshaven RNLI volunteers to assist with a medical evacuation. 

A fisherman became ill on board the Portuguese crewed 12meter fishing vessel and required immediate evacuation to hospital.

The pagers were activated at 10.22pm and the lifeboat with James Fegan in command and with crew, Susanne Deane, Jon Bermingham and Alan Venner, were quickly underway to intercept the casualty vessel as it headed for Cork Harbour.

In slight seas, the lifeboat was able to achieve 28 knots towards the vessel and met with the vessel about four miles south of Roches Point.

James Fegan transferred command of the lifeboat to Alan Venner before going onboard the fishing vessel to assess the casualty and transferring him to the lifeboat for a speedy return to Crosshaven.

The lifeboat arrived back in Crosshaven at 11.30 pm and was met by the National Ambulance Service who conveyed the patient to Cork University Hospital.

“As the crew were Portuguese speakers with little English, the Valentia MRSC controller did a superb job of interpreting via radio relay with the lifeboat crew and luckily, we also had a Portuguese speaking crewman, Jeff Lacerda at Crosshaven who was able to interpret for the Paramedics when the casualty was handed over to NAS. We wish the casualty well,” said an RNLI spokesperson.

The shore crew were Dave Venner, Ian Venner, Conor Barry, Jeff Lacerda and DLA Hugh Tully.

Commenting on the service, James Fegan said the evacuation “went like clockwork, in no small measure due to the Valentia MRSC controller and Jeff Lacerda being able to communicate and interpret with the casualty vessel and casualty.” 

The lifeboat was refuelled, washed down and declared ready for service once more at 12.10am.

