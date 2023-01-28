Scoozi Restaurant in Cork to re-open next week

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 15:12

Family owned restaurant in Winthrop Lane had closed for maintenance works
Popular family-owned Cork restaurants Scoozis is to re-open on Tuesday, January 31

Eoin Kelleher

A popular restaurant in the heart of Cork city that is temporarily closed will re-open next Tuesday.

Scoozi Restaurant located in Winthrop Lane announced on January 20 that it was to close for maintenance works from January 23 until Tuesday, January 31.

“To all our wonderful customers. We will be open again on Tuesday, 31st of January at 10am, serving breakfast as normal,” the family-owned restaurant announced on social media.

“We look forward to seeing you all back after our mini break. Please bear with us.” 

Customers reacted with delight to the news.

