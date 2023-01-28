Man fined after conviction for being threatening and abusive as well as drunk and a danger

A man from Meath staying at Blarney Woollen Mills Hotel caused so much trouble that gardaí had to be called to the scene after midnight.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that Garda Sean Duggan went to Blarney Woollen Mills after a call from the night porter that a resident was causing trouble being loud and abusive and demanding drink inside the hotel.

Garda Duggan testified at Cork District Court that on arrival he saw the accused was in the car park outside Christy’s bar on the grounds of the woollen mills.

Garda Duggan believed the man was clearly intoxicated as he was stumbling and shouting in a slurred voice. He was running behind large bushes to evade gardaí.

When gardaí eventually located him he refused to give his details and told Garda Duggan to f*** off.” When asked his name, he replied, “Wide and hairy.”

When Garda Duggan made another request for his name and address he became volatile and raised his hand to Garda Duggan.

The officer administered pepper-spray but James Gill continued to resist, flailing at gardaí. He then caught Garda Duggan by the arm and would not let go.

When he would not let go, Garda Duggan extended his official ASP with his other hand and struck him on the leg three times and he did desist in his behaviour. He was arrested just before 1am.

The accused man said in court:

“I lost my car and I was trying to get back… I was not abusive. I don’t give abuse.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said to the accused: “You heard what the guard said that you said.”

James Gill replied: “I heard that. But it is not even something I would say.”

The judge asked how he did not have a memory of what occurred on the night. The defendant said this was due to an injury he sustained in an accident.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant had done a lot of rehabilitation since being injured in an accident and that he was back getting some work again now.

While Gill denied the two charges, Judge Kelleher convicted him. The judge said he would fine the accused €300 for being threatening and abusive and €150 for being drunk and a danger, concluding the case saying: “I will leave it at that today.”

28-year-old James Gill is from Kilrathmurray, Clonard, Enfield, County Meath.