Cork Simon: Reaching out to the homeless

I’ll be 43 this year. I left home when I was 18. My family wanted me to grow and survive on my own and be a bit more independent and stuff like that, so I left home and I lived in a few different places for different periods, like five years here and maybe two years there, in different places. This was all in Cork city.
My parents always helped me get a place, but as times moved on, I found it hard to get places on my own, and the market changed too, I found it harder and harder to get a place in my price range.
The drink wouldn’t have helped me either, or it could have been mental illness. I’d be sitting in my room before I got kicked out and I’d be hearing voices threatening me, and I’d say ‘I’m gonna go get a drink’ and it’d more peaceful and calm for a while but then the voices would come back.
It’s scary really the first time you have to sleep rough, because if it’s cold and it’s raining, you can’t sleep because it’s so cold and you’re also getting soaked. That can be awful like, you just have to try and find the right place in off the streets.
Do you remember there a while back there was torrential rain for nearly a week, with heavy showers and the wind was blowing as well? I was sleeping out in that. I got destroyed, and the wind was howling so I couldn’t sleep at all.
The services are fairly good for people that are out on the streets. There’s free hot food from Penny Dinners, and people come around and do soup runs and stuff like that, so you’re able to survive. What’s difficult is that you have nowhere to put your belongings.
It’s very dangerous as well on the streets. I often woke up with empty pockets and my wallet was gone. They can rob you in your sleep, and they could even kill you in your sleep. I have a friend who was sleeping rough and he woke up one morning and two girls were defecating on his person. A disgusting thing to do to someone. It is a lottery on the streets.
Lately I’m thinking I’m gonna try and give up the drink, and if I can’t do it on my own, I’m gonna get some help. Because it’s ruining a lot of my life and I think I do much better when I’m sober.
Simon have been very good to me, and they provide you with a solid foundation to try and rebuild your life. They give you a roof over your head, and I hope I’ll be able to further my education, get a fairly good job, save up some money and get a bank account. I’m very grateful to them, because I know I couldn’t do this without Simon.