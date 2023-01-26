Cork communities welcoming refugees to benefit from €3.5m funding allocation

CORK will receive nearly €3.5 million in funding for local sports clubs and community organisations arising from the county’s hospitality towards refugees, it has been announced.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State Joe O’Brien, have set out the details of the €50 million Community Recognition Fund, a scheme specifically designed for communities across Ireland that have welcomed and are hosting families and citizens from Ukraine and other countries.

Cork City Council will receive €1,163,515, while Cork County will get €2,307,035, or €3,470,550 in total.

Projects that will be supported under the fund include the refurbishment of local sports clubs and facilities, the upgrade of community facilities such as play areas, walkways, parks and community gardens, the purchase of equipment to benefit local clubs, festivals, music, and arts organisations, along with the enhancement of school or parish facilities that are open to the wider community after hours or on weekends.

Transport infrastructure such as community vehicles and bus shelters are also covered by the scheme. The €50 million has been allocated across all local authorities based on the number of new arrivals located there and will be drawn down over 2023 and 2024.

Projects will be delivered by the Cork City and County Councils in conjunction with community organisations. Minister Humphreys said, “the funding now being made available will support communities in developing projects ranging from sports clubs, playgrounds, and walkways to community groups in areas such as arts, drama and music.

“Communities the length and breadth of the country have really stepped up to the plate in recent weeks, opening their homes and facilities to people very much in need.

"This fund is recognising the vital role our communities are playing as we continue to deal with many challenges, not least the war in Ukraine.

"I would like to encourage communities to engage directly with their local authorities in the coming weeks to ensure that high quality projects can be delivered, benefitting their towns and villages for years to come,” added Ms Humphreys.

The deadline for applications runs up to March 15 next but is accepted on a rolling basis. More details can be found at www.gov.ie.