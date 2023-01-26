Cork driving test centre has country's highest pass rate

A Cork driving test centre has the highest pass rate in the country.

Figures have shown that the RSA Driving Test Centre in Ballincollig had a pass rate of over 75% for driving tests in 2022.

The Cork test centre has remained the highest passing centre in the country for two years, maintaining a pass rate of more than three quarters.

The figures released by the RSA have shown that the Cork test centre passed 75.3% of learner drivers.

This is 37% more than the country’s lowest passing centre in Dublin.

The RSA has told The Echo that “the majority of driving tests carried out at the test centre located in Ballincollig are bus and truck tests, which have a higher pass rate than car tests”.

This is thought to be the reason for such a high level of pass rates.

Other Cork test centres also maintained high levels of passing applicants.

Mallow Test Centre showed a pass rate of 53.9%, with St Finbarr’s GAA Club Centre in Togher passing 50.1% of applicants.

This was not the case with all Cork locations. The Wilton Test Centre only passed 48% of testers and Skibbereen showed the lowest rate at just 43.3%.

In the RSA report, Carnmore, in Galway, had the second highest pass rate nationally, at nearly 68%.

Three other centres had rates above 64%: One in Birr, Co Offaly; Clifden, Co Galway; and another in Kilkenny.

The two centres with the lowest pass rates were in Dublin — one in Mulhuddart, at 38%, and Charlestown, at 39%.

The average pass rate across all centres last year 53%, meaning just over one in two people who sat the test in 2022 passed.