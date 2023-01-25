Cork Opera House announces new jazz night and artist in residence

CORK Opera House has revealed news of a new jazz night set to open at the venue and also announced singer and musician, Laoise Leahy, as its Jazz Artist in Residence for 2023.

Beginning on February 17, Ms Leahy will programme and perform at The Green Room Sessions; in a smaller, more intimate performance space at the Opera House on Half Moon Lane, which it is hoped will become a new home for jazz in Cork city.

She will be accompanied at these live performances by a varied selection of experienced musicians, including her band - Johnny Taylor (piano), Barry Donohue (bass), and Dominic Mullan (drums) – as well as legendary local artists including Jack O’Rourke, Cormac McCarthy, and Paul Dunlea, with some very special guest singers and musicians to be announced throughout her residency.

Having trained in London and Ireland, the Cork-born vocalist has returned to her Leeside roots to raise her young family and continue her musical.

Leahy has developed into one of the most in-demand singers on the Irish jazz and pop scenes, regularly performing and recording with the likes of Bon Iver, Gilbert O’ Sullivan, Damon Albarn, Damien Rice, Brian Deady, Efterklang, Jack O’ Rourke and many others.

Ms Leahy said: “Music is a shared language of human expression. Jazz music allows and invites us to lose ourselves in the magic of a moment, in a shared energy and collective journey through the universal language of human experience, as musicians experiment in real time with textures, rhythmic, and melodic ideas."

Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlin Gleeson said:

“To have an artist of Laoise’s calibre come to work with us this year is very exciting news, and combined with launching this new monthly night, it gives us much to look forward to in 2023.

"We’re looking forward to seeing Laoise perform and also to welcoming jazz fans back to the Opera House on a regular basis during the year.”

Tickets and further information relating to Laoise Leahy’s first performance will be announced in due course.

Cork Opera House’s Jazz Artist in Residence is supported by the Arts Council.