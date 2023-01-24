East Cork TD calls for RSA to address 'farcical' NCT waiting list times

AN EAST Cork TD has called on the Road Safety Authority to urgently address “mounting crises” for drivers waiting on both NCTs and driving tests.

Fianna Fáil Transport Spokesperson James O’Connor has said that as waiting times in East Cork for NCTs are running into late August and early September, the situation is “farcical” and a “breach of trust between motorists and the NCT service”.

Mr O’Connor said that this was in addition to a “major breach in the NCT customer charter” regarding refunds for NCT tests that were carried out in excess of a 28-day waiting period. Following this stipulation being reintroduced in October last, no refunds were offered by the RSA.

He also highlighted that staff shortages at test centres across the country have lead to major backlogs and excessive waiting times for driving tests.

Mr O’Connor said that last Wednesday the Oireachtas Transport Committee requested that the RSA appear before the committee, and the request was declined.

“Much to my frustration and that of my colleagues, this request has been declined which is both insulting to the Oireachtas and the people we represent, including my own constituents of Cork East, of which many are entitled to the €55 test refunded in full to them,” said Mr O’Connor.

“It is clear that the RSA senior management has a series of issues that must now be accounted for and we will pursue these at the next meeting of the Transport Committee on Wednesday, January 25,” he added.

A spokesperson for the RSA confirmed that it will be appearing before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications on Wednesday, 1 February.