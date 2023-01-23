Nurses call for 'full review and audit' of hospitals after man killed at Cork hospital

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a full security audit of all hospitals.

It comes following an incident at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in the early hours of Sunday morning where a man in his 80s was killed following an alleged violent attack by a fellow patient in a general ward.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families at the centre of yesterday morning’s tragic incident in Mercy University Hospital.

“We have been offering our union’s full support members in the Mercy and will continue to do so.

In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals.

“We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital.”