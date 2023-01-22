Smooth sailing for RNLI with arrival of new lifeboat

THE arrival of Courtmacsherry’s all-weather lifeboat has been described as a proud day for locals in the community.

Residents and RNLI members had expected to receive the boat last weekend. However, weather conditions scuppered plans for its arrival.

Named after its sponsor Val Adnams, the boat was led by a flotilla of local boats at 13.45 this afternoon - a nod to its operational number.

Bill and Pamala Deasy, Union Hall and Micheál Hurley, Courtmacsherry watching the RNLI’s new Shannon Class all-weather Lifeboat “Val Adnams” arrive into Courtmacsherry, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Lifeboat crew members had undertaken extensive training in eager anticipation of the lifeboat’s arrival.

This will be the eleventh lifeboat to be stationed in Courtmacsherry, the oldest lifeboat station in Ireland with the exception of Arklow.

People on the pier in Courtmacsherry, Co Cork to watch the arrival of the RNLI’s new Shannon Class all-weather Lifeboat “Val Adnams” . Picture Dan Linehan

Duty launch officer, Vincent O’Donovan said that today was a very proud day for everyone in the village.

“We had a great crowd who turned out to see the new lifeboat,” he said. “We can’t believe it’s finally here. It’s been such a proud day for everyone in the village.”