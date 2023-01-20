Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 19:00

Man who smashed glass panel at Cork city's Merchants Quay shopping centre jailed

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused had been remanded in custody before now and was doing well in prison where he was attending counselling and also pursuing his education
Man who smashed glass panel at Cork city's Merchants Quay shopping centre jailed

Merchants Quay, Cork city.

Liam Heylin

WATER damage was caused to a house when a copper water tank and copper pipes were ripped out and now the culprit has been jailed for eleven months for this and other crimes.

The sentence was also imposed in respect of a criminal damage incident where the same man smashed a €900 glass panel in a door to Merchants Quay shopping centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on Jordan O’Driscoll of 82 Knapps Square, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused had been remanded in custody before now and was doing well in prison where he was attending counselling and also pursuing his education.

Garda Brian Ramsay charged the defendant with a number of counts related to September 28, 2022.

He was charged with burglary at Dunmore Gardens, theft of copper from three houses at Fota Lawn, possession of stolen copper pipes at Kilmore Road, stealing from another house at Dunmore Gardens and possession of stolen property.

Garda Ramsay said that the copper water tank was taken from one house causing the water supply to be left running inside. Pipes were stolen from gas meters at a number of the properties.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had been very cooperative with the garda investigation into the matters. The accused appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court and pleaded guilty to numerous charges.

He also admitted that on November 7, 2022 he caused criminal damage while exiting Merchants Quay by kicking out a large glass panel at the entrance.

Jordan O’Driscoll admitted being drunk and a danger to himself or others during a number of other incidents in Cork city on October 6.

On August 24 last he was seen by gardaí on Cornmarket Street, Cork, fighting with another man. Sergeant John Kelleher said Jordan O’Driscoll took off his top and shouted at the other man, “I’ll get you, you rat.” 

He climbed a wall into a business premises at Carroll’s Quay, Ross Motorcycles, around this time also.

More in this section

Long-awaited flood relief scheme for Glanmire moves a step closer Long-awaited flood relief scheme for Glanmire moves a step closer
Court hears 'fatal flaw' in testing procedure for Ian Bailey's drug-driving conviction Court hears 'fatal flaw' in testing procedure for Ian Bailey's drug-driving conviction
Man must do 150 hours’ community service for putting Cork city shop worker in fear Man must do 150 hours’ community service for putting Cork city shop worker in fear
#courtscork courtcourts
Gas-powered gun and drugs seized at Cork checkpoint

Gas-powered gun and drugs seized at Cork checkpoint

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more