Man who smashed glass panel at Cork city's Merchants Quay shopping centre jailed

WATER damage was caused to a house when a copper water tank and copper pipes were ripped out and now the culprit has been jailed for eleven months for this and other crimes.

The sentence was also imposed in respect of a criminal damage incident where the same man smashed a €900 glass panel in a door to Merchants Quay shopping centre.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on Jordan O’Driscoll of 82 Knapps Square, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said the accused had been remanded in custody before now and was doing well in prison where he was attending counselling and also pursuing his education.

Garda Brian Ramsay charged the defendant with a number of counts related to September 28, 2022.

He was charged with burglary at Dunmore Gardens, theft of copper from three houses at Fota Lawn, possession of stolen copper pipes at Kilmore Road, stealing from another house at Dunmore Gardens and possession of stolen property.

Garda Ramsay said that the copper water tank was taken from one house causing the water supply to be left running inside. Pipes were stolen from gas meters at a number of the properties.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused had been very cooperative with the garda investigation into the matters. The accused appear by video link from prison at Cork District Court and pleaded guilty to numerous charges.

He also admitted that on November 7, 2022 he caused criminal damage while exiting Merchants Quay by kicking out a large glass panel at the entrance.

Jordan O’Driscoll admitted being drunk and a danger to himself or others during a number of other incidents in Cork city on October 6.

On August 24 last he was seen by gardaí on Cornmarket Street, Cork, fighting with another man. Sergeant John Kelleher said Jordan O’Driscoll took off his top and shouted at the other man, “I’ll get you, you rat.”

He climbed a wall into a business premises at Carroll’s Quay, Ross Motorcycles, around this time also.