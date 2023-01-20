Plans afoot for dozens of apartments at site in Blackpool

Plans are afoot for dozens of apartments at the former Hammond Lane premises at Spring Lane in Blackpool.

A planning application, lodged by Gerard and Teresa O’Sullivan, is at pre-validation stage with Cork City Council for the residential development at the metal company’s former site on the northside of the city.

While documents are not yet publicly unavailable, a description of the proposed development said it would include the demolition of four existing industrial buildings and one two-storey office building as well as the removal of a weighbridge and the construction of 62 apartments in three buildings.

Building one would be three storeys in height and would contain 21 units consisting of ten one-bed apartments and 11 two-bed apartments.

Building two would be four storeys and would contain 32 units made up of 16 one-bed apartments and 16 two-bed apartments.

The third building, another three storey building, would contain six one-bed units and three two-bed apartments.

The proposed development also includes a proposed new pedestrian crossing, footpaths, road markings, traffic calming measures, parking spaces and a redesign of the junction at Spring Lane and Dublin Hill.

If the planning application is deemed valid, a decision on the proposal is expected by mid-March.