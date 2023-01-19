Thu, 19 Jan, 2023 - 19:01

Man accused of damaging Crawford gallery art wears protest signs to court 

As defence solicitor Frank Buttimer was addressing the court, the defendant spoke up and said, “Not guilty, judge”. 
Man accused of damaging Crawford gallery art wears protest signs to court 

The man s charged with causing criminal damage to the painting - George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study - at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. File picture: Larry Cummins

Liam Heylin

A Buttevant man accused of causing criminal damage to a painting at the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork by allegedly throwing soup at it appeared in court wearing a high-vis jacket with handmade protest signs clipped on to it.

Thomas Shinnick from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, County Cork, is charged with causing criminal damage to the painting - George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study - at the gallery on Emmet Place, Cork. The painting is protected by glazing.

The George Atkinson watercolour Anatomical Study in the Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, was returned to the gallery after it was cleaned up.
The George Atkinson watercolour Anatomical Study in the Crawford Art Gallery, Cork, was returned to the gallery after it was cleaned up.

The accused wore a navy suit with shirt and tie and tweed cap for his latest court appearance. Over this he wore a luminous orange high-vis work jacket. 

Clipped on to the jacket were up to a dozen handwritten signs bearing various messages. They included, ‘No art on a dead planet’, ‘We won’t quit’ and other messages concerning fuel poverty, oil and related matters.

No reference was made to these messages in the course of the brief hearing at Courtroom 1 at the courthouse on Anglesea Street, Cork. When the case was adjourned the accused young man removed this jacket, folded it up under his arm and left the courtroom.

During the hearing, Sergeant Pat Lyons said no directions were yet available from the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

As defence solicitor Frank Buttimer was addressing the court, the defendant spoke up and said, “Not guilty, judge”. 

Mr Buttimer said that a medical report was being prepared in respect of the accused. 

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 22 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the DPP.

More in this section

Man who pulled woman by the jacket and knocked glasses off Cork garda jailed Man who pulled woman by the jacket and knocked glasses off Cork garda jailed
Man charged in connection with Paudie Palmer hit-and-run remanded in custody  Man charged in connection with Paudie Palmer hit-and-run remanded in custody 
Cork weather: Freezing fog and icy stretches predicted  Cork weather: Freezing fog and icy stretches predicted 
cork courtcork arts
'A total shame': Sadness in Cork as popular retail stores prepare to close

'A total shame': Sadness in Cork as popular retail stores prepare to close

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more