Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 07:00

More then 2000 Cork city hotel rooms being used for refugees

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said his Department has sourced accommodation for the equivalent of the population of Waterford city in the last six months
In response to a Parliamentary Question submitted by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman confirmed that Ireland is now accommodating over 64,900 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection applicants.

Breda Graham

A TOTAL of 2,004 hotel rooms in Cork city are currently being used to accommodate refugees from Ukraine and other jurisdictions.

This includes over 47,420 Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs) who have sought accommodation from the State and over 17,515 International Protection applicants currently in IPAS accommodation.

“Over 650 contracts have been put in place for BOTP accommodation, with over 37,535 beds in hotels, hostels, commercial self-catering accommodation and certain emergency or repurposed settings.

“Just over 5,700 people are in homes offered by the Irish public. Sporting facilities, army, and tented facilities are also being used to provide shelter,” he said.

He said Government is “resolute” in its solidarity and support for Ukraine and that huge efforts are being made to source facilities that will provide those arriving in Ireland with safety and shelter.

Minster O’Gorman also confirmed that to date, the total expenditure on Ukraine accommodation and related costs is €385 million.

“I can confirm that as of November 27, 2022, there were 6,566 International Protection applicants accommodated in hotels – the number of rooms is not available as the information is not gathered on this basis due to different room configurations.

“In respect of IP accommodation, a total of €165.7m was spent on hotel accommodation between November 2021 and November 2022,” he said.

The Department is obliged to publish a list of formally signed-off contracts each quarter that have been awarded under a special EU Derogation that permits the Department to enter into contracts in the context of the Ukraine accommodation crisis without going to formal tender.

