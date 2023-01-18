Armed support unit called to deal with 'aggressive and violent' man at house party

Armed gardaí had to attend at a house in Togher to deal with a party where there were concerns about a man who got agitated and aggressive and there was blood on the walls around the stairs of the property.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were admitted to the property to deal with the violent incident. At one stage the man who was behaving violently said to a member of An Garda Síochána, “F*** off, I know where you live.”

Now at Cork District Court, 28-year-old Dillon Foley of Maple Place, Togher, Cork, has apologised for his behaviour on the night of a birthday party at the family home.

“He apologised to his mother and father and shook hands with his brother,” defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said.

The solicitor said the 28-year-old had an awful lot to drink on the night. However, he said that since the incident occurred he was in fulltime employment and behaving himself.

“He is sorry to see himself back in court. The last time he was here for anything like this was back in 2014,” Mr Burke said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Nicole Fitzgerald and her colleagues responded to a call to the house on February 28 2021.

Sgt Kelleher said of the defendant: “He was extremely aggressive and violent. She (defendant’s mother) said she wanted gardaí to come in and she wanted Dillon to get out.

“There was shouting and roaring from upstairs and there was some blood on the walls of the stairs.

“Gardaí were informed that he may have been in possession of a knife. The Armed Support Unit were called. Gardaí made numerous attempts to ask him to leave the house. He came downstairs. There was blood on his top and he was extremely aggressive and shouting at gardaí to f*** off.

“He shouted at one member of An Garda Síochána, 'F*** off, I know where you live.'

“This was in the driveway of the address. There was a large gathering of members of the public now around the cul de sac due to the commotion and noise that Dillon Foley was causing.

“He was warned that he would be pepper-sprayed. He slightly calmed down but he was still volatile and aggressive towards gardaí. The ASU placed handcuffs on him. There was no knife found on or near him.”

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of nine months which he suspended for two years on the charge of obstruction of a peace officer.