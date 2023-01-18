Wed, 18 Jan, 2023 - 08:15

Armed support unit called to deal with 'aggressive and violent' man at house party

At one stage the man who was behaving violently said to a member of An Garda Síochána, “F*** off, I know where you live.” 
Armed support unit called to deal with 'aggressive and violent' man at house party

Armed gardaí had to attend at a house in Togher to deal with a party where there were concerns about a man who got agitated and aggressive and there was blood on the walls around the stairs of the property. Picture Denis Minihane.

Liam Heylin

Armed gardaí had to attend at a house in Togher to deal with a party where there were concerns about a man who got agitated and aggressive and there was blood on the walls around the stairs of the property.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí were admitted to the property to deal with the violent incident. At one stage the man who was behaving violently said to a member of An Garda Síochána, “F*** off, I know where you live.” 

Now at Cork District Court, 28-year-old Dillon Foley of Maple Place, Togher, Cork, has apologised for his behaviour on the night of a birthday party at the family home.

“He apologised to his mother and father and shook hands with his brother,” defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said.

The solicitor said the 28-year-old had an awful lot to drink on the night. However, he said that since the incident occurred he was in fulltime employment and behaving himself.

“He is sorry to see himself back in court. The last time he was here for anything like this was back in 2014,” Mr Burke said.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Garda Nicole Fitzgerald and her colleagues responded to a call to the house on February 28 2021.

Sgt Kelleher said of the defendant: “He was extremely aggressive and violent. She (defendant’s mother) said she wanted gardaí to come in and she wanted Dillon to get out.

“There was shouting and roaring from upstairs and there was some blood on the walls of the stairs.

“Gardaí were informed that he may have been in possession of a knife. The Armed Support Unit were called. Gardaí made numerous attempts to ask him to leave the house. He came downstairs. There was blood on his top and he was extremely aggressive and shouting at gardaí to f*** off.

“He shouted at one member of An Garda Síochána, 'F*** off, I know where you live.' 

“This was in the driveway of the address. There was a large gathering of members of the public now around the cul de sac due to the commotion and noise that Dillon Foley was causing.

“He was warned that he would be pepper-sprayed. He slightly calmed down but he was still volatile and aggressive towards gardaí. The ASU placed handcuffs on him. There was no knife found on or near him.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a sentence of nine months which he suspended for two years on the charge of obstruction of a peace officer.

More in this section

Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades Gardaí identify human remains that may have been in Mallow house for over two decades
Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday Uisce Éireann warns of water outages in some Cork areas on Thursday
Judge gavel on book in library Cork boy settles case against HSE with €2.95m interim settlement
cork court
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Man put on probation after admitting to having heroin for himself and a friend 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more