Public information evening to take place regarding plans for new distillery in East Cork

Irish Distillers is seeking public feedback on its plans to develop a new distillery in East Cork and will be holding a public information evening later this week.

Last September, the company announced it plans to invest €250 million in building a new distillery in Midleton in order to meet demand and ensure the future production capacity for its portfolio of Irish whiskeys globally.

The proposed new distillery will be situated on a 55-acre site adjacent and connected to the world-famous Midleton Distillery.

Irish Distillers has said it would like to ensure that the proposed development “is informed by the views of the public” and is now seeking feedback on the plans.

It has announced that a public information evening will take place on Friday, with all welcome to attend.

“All members of the public are welcome to attend and learn more about the new distillery and the value and benefits it can bring to Midleton and the wider region.

“The general public and all interested parties will be able to examine the new distillery proposal and meet the project team to discuss any queries they may have at the public information evening.

“Following this public consultation, feedback received will be assessed and where possible, incorporated into the development proposal,” Irish Distillers said.

Announcing the news of the proposed new distillery last September, the company said that, subject to a successful planning application and meeting all licensing requirements, the new distillery will distill pot still and grain whiskey with grain intake, brewing, fermentation, and distillation facilities incorporated into the new site.

It is anticipated that the new distillery would be operational by 2025 and would generate up to 100 highly skilled new jobs, with circa 800 jobs created during the construction phase.

The public information evening will take place in Midleton Park Hotel on Friday from 3pm to 7pm.