Last chance for panto fans in Cork to catch a performance as pantomime runs draw to a close 

Panto fans in Cork have their last chance to catch a performance of one of this year's shows as the pantomime runs in the Opera House and The Everyman will soon draw to a close.

The 2022 panto in Cork Opera House, Sleeping Beauty will conclude its mammoth performance run on Sunday, January 22 with some tickets still available for the final shows.

Sleeping Beauty sees legendary dame, Frank Mackey, reprise his ever-popular role as Nannie Nellie, joined by rising stars and panto debutants Chloe O’Riordain (Sleeping Beauty), Eamonn Walsh (Prince Charming) and I’m Grand Mam podcaster, Kevin Twomey (Chester the Jester).

Renowned panto and theatre stalwarts Michael Grennel (King Cedric) and Shirely McCarthy (Maleficent) complete an exciting cast under the directorship of long-term Cork Opera House collaborator, Trevor Ryan.

“Frank and I began our panto journey with Sleeping Beauty almost ten years ago so to return to the Opera House with this new version is very fulfilling for us,” said Mr Ryan, speaking at the start of the performance run.

Cinderella at The Everyman finishes its run on Sunday. Picture: David Creedon

Meanwhile, at The Everyman, the MacCurtain Street theatre finishes its run of Cinderella this Sunday.

Presented by The Everyman and CADA Performing Arts and directed by Catherine Mahon-Buckley, the classic fairytale has been given a "modern twist".

Cinderella (aka Cinders) is an entrepreneur with big ambitions, living in Cork.

Meanwhile, the dashing Prince Willian (aka Liam) is next in line to be King of the Corkonians, but the music-loving prince charming would much rather a life on tour than on the throne.

Something is sparked between the Prince and Cinderella during a chance encounter at the farmer’s market, but Cinders’ stepmother and two stepsisters have a wicked plan to keep them apart.

All looks lost for Cinders, the Prince and their blossoming friendship until Cinderella meets her Fairy Godmother.

For tickets see www.corkoperahouse.ie and www.everymancork.com.