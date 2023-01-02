Watch: Here’s what’s in store for those attending the ‘relaxed’ panto performance at Cork Opera House

Cork Opera House has published an informative video ahead of its sold-out ‘relaxed’ performance of this year’s Panto, Sleeping Beauty.

The Opera House will be holding a relaxed performance of this year’s Panto for the first time on Wednesday, to cater for children and other patrons who are autistic or who have sensory and/or processing difficulties.

“Relaxed performance is all about making a safe and comfortable space where everybody feels welcome and everybody can enjoy this year’s Pantomime with their family,” theatre artist in residence, Jody O'Neill, who is autistic and has worked with the Opera House to plan the performance, explained.

Our Theatre Artist in Residence, Jody O'Neill, explains what's in store for anyone coming along to our Relaxed Panto Performance on Sleeping Beauty this Wednesday, ably assisted by the wonderful Shirley McCarthy: https://t.co/OPvPEYsZO0 — Cork Opera House (@CorkOperaHouse) January 2, 2023

“Cork Opera House and the actors really understand that for some people to feel comfortable and safe they need to be able to make noise and they need to be able to move around during the show.”

The relaxed Panto performance has not been sold at full capacity to enable ticketholders to move around during the show if they need to.

House lights will be kept on slightly at all times for this purpose.

The video, published ahead of Wednesday’s relaxed Panto performance, also features panto cast member, Shirley McCarthy who plays Maleficent.

“It’s good to know that the main villain is called Maleficent and even though she can look and sound and act a little bit scary, the actress who plays her, Shirley McCarthy, is a really, really nice person and the show has a happy ending,” Ms O'Neill said.

Attendees of the relaxed performance are welcome to bring their service dog.