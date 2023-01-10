Tributes paid to young Cork man who died in Limerick road traffic collision

A YOUNG engineer who died in a collision on the Garyspillane to Ballylanders Road in Co Limerick yesterday has been named as Paddy Hartnett from Kildorrery, Co Cork.

The collision involving a car and a van occurred at 6.15am yesterday.

Mr Hartnett was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University College Limerick for a postmortem examination.

The driver of the van was treated at Cork University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A technical examination was carried out at the scene and gardaí have appealed to anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward.

Meanwhile, the death of Mr Hartnett (22) has caused much sadness in his home parish. In a statement on social media Kildorrery GAA said that it was with "great sadness" that they learned of the sudden death of their "dear club member, player and friend".

"Paddy will be sorely missed by all that knew him. And over the course of the next few days we will remember and commemorate him for the friendly presence he was. From his playing days to helping at Cúl camp he was liked by all.

"Our thoughts are with Martin, Helen, Eoin, Harry and the late Jack along with all his friends and family at this sad time. All club activity will be suspended this week. Guard of honour and funeral arrangements to follow."

Shanballymore GAA also extended their "sincerest and deepest condolences" to the Hartnett family, Paddy's friends, teammates and to Kildorrery GAA.

Kildorrery Ladies Camogie and Football Club said that a "very dark cloud descended over Kildorrery" with the death of Paddy.

"All at the club are heartbroken at Paddy’s tragic passing. Works cannot describe such loss. We send our deepest sympathies, thoughts & prayers to the Hartnett family, Paddy’s friends & teammates. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."

Mr Hartnett is survived by his parents Martin and Helen, his two younger brothers Eoin and Harry, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

He was a graduate of Limerick Institute of Technology and Colaiste Fionnchrua in Mitchelstown. At the time of his death he was employed at Johnson and Johnson in Castletroy.