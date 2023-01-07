Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 10:32

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Cork teen

Gardaí say David is known to frequent the north side of Cork city, and it is thought that he may be with friends there.
Missing Cork teenager David O'Callaghan

Donal O’Keeffe

The mother of a Cork teenager missing since Christmas Day has appealed to her son to come home.

David O’Callaghan, who is 15, has been missing from his home in Cork since 25 December.

He is described as being 5’3”, of slim build and with light brown hair.

When last seen, David was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a light grey tracksuit and light grey Nikes.

David’s mother spoke with Virgin Media News, pleading with her son to come home.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old David O’Callaghan, who is missing from his home in Cork City since 25th December 2022.

“David is described as being 5’ 3” in height, of a slim build and with light brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a light grey tracksuit and light grey Nike runners.” Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or to call to any Garda Station.

