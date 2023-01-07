Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 09:27

‘Lovely legacy’ of Jack Brierley remembered following his death aged 91 

Jack Brierley pictured with Sonny Knowles singing tunes in Cork. Picture: Gavin Browne

The death has occurred of legendary Cork musician Jack Brierley, who has passed away at the age of 91.

A professional musician right until his retirement as resident pianist in the Hayfield Manor last year, he had a career which spanned more than half a century.

He said he had many favourite songs, but he admitted that his all-time favourite was one of his own, ‘Do I Dream’, Ireland’s entry in the 1973 Eurovision Song Contest, and which was performed by Maxi.

The song came tenth in the competition, and Mr Brierley said it remained his favourite song to perform.

Speaking to The Echo, Maxi said she was saddened to hear of his passing.

“That smile is still my memory after all those years, and I have beautiful memories of a multi-talented musician and an absolute gentleman at all times,” she said. “I just remember the beauty of the man, he absolutely loved what he did, and he loved Cork, and he loved music, and he loved his family.”

Billy Crosbie and Jack Brierley (right) play duo with the Cork City Jazz Band at Actons Hotel Kinsale. Picture: Gavin Browne

Maxi said Mr Brierley, to her, was “the epitome of greatness”. She added that although saddened to hear of his passing, she was heartened at his beautiful, long life, and she would always carry fond memories of him. “It’s a lovely legacy when you smile just to hear someone’s name,” she said.

Mr Brierley is survived by his wife Frances and their children Frankie, Karen, Lilian, Brenda, Marion, and Emer, and predeceased by the late Jackie.

Reposing at Forde’s Funeral Home Old Waterpark, Carrigaline on Monday, January 9 from 5pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 10, at 12.15pm in Church of Our Lady and St John, Carrigaline.

Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

Corkman's memoir will make you smile... and cry

