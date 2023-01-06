Hundreds without water in Cork town following burst watermain

Hundreds of residents have been left without water in a Cork town following a burst watermain.

Uisce Éireann (Irish Water) and Cork County Council are working to restore the water supply to about 500 properties in Kanturk town due to a burst watermain on Percival Street.

Dedicated crews have been working on repairs since this morning and continue to make every effort to minimise disruption to and restore water supply to customers as quickly as possible.

Repairs are expected to be completed by 7pm today, January 6. “However, it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for the network to refill and for normal water supply to restore to all customers,” said a spokesperson.

To ensure the safety of road users and the crews carrying out the repairs, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann, Pat Britton said, “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and we would like to thank customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers as quickly as possible.”

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For more updates please visit the water supply and services section of www.water.ie Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland.

“We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies,” added the spokesperson.