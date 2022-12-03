Irish Water works to affect supply in a number of Cork city areas tomorrow 

Irish Water has warned of water outages and low pressure in a number of areas on Monday afternoon as it carries out watermain improvement works in the city.

Localised works to reduce the amount of water lost through leakage and secure the water supply are scheduled to take place from 2pm until 6pm.

The areas of the city that may be affected are Park Court, Parklands Drive, Park View, Park Dale, Park Lawn, Parkmeade Close, Park Grove, Parklands Drive, Parkwood Close, Geaneys Boreen, Hillview Drive, Rowanville, Oakville Drive, Ashwood Close, Birchwood Close, Elmwood Grove, Dierville, Hazelville, Beechwood Grove, Laburnum Grove, Glenwood Drive and Pinewood Grove and surrounding areas.

"Some traffic management measures will in place throughout the duration of this short project, but local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times," Irish Water said.

"Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these repair works as quickly and as safely as possible."

It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

"The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries," a spokesperson said.

Updates on this work can also be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering reference number CCI00056164 in the search bar on www.water.ie.