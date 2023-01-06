Lord Mayor of Cork presented with the new 2023 fully electric Lord Mayoral car

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde has been presented with the 2023 Lord Mayoral car - a fully electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Extended Range AWD.

This is the second consecutive year that an electric vehicle is being used to support the Lord Mayor of Cork’s duties in line with Cork City Council’s 2019 – 2024 Corporate Plan which sets out the council’s plans to lead in the creation of a more sustainable city.

Ms Forde was presented with the brand new SUV by Pádraig Duane of Henry Ford & Son Ltd today.

The presentation of a new vehicle to the Lord Mayor is a long-running tradition in Cork.

Last year, the previous Lord Mayor, Cllr Colm Kelleher made history by becoming the first Lord Mayor of Cork to be chauffeured in an electric vehicle.

“I want to express my gratitude to Pádraig and the team at Henry Ford & Son Ltd for continuing the tradition of supplying the official Lord Mayoral car,” Ms Forde said.

“This is the second year that the Lord Mayor’s car is fully electric, something I believe is vital in highlighting the council’s commitment to climate action and making the city a more environmentally sustainable city.”

The Mustang Mach-E fully electric SUV has a range in excess of 600km and will be charged on site in City Hall.

Driving the Mustang Mach-E leads to around a 50 percent cut in running costs compared to driving a petrol or diesel engine in a similar-sized vehicle.

“We are delighted to continue for 2023 the long tradition of providing a Ford car for use by the city’s Lord Mayor,” Pádraig Duane, fleet business manager at Henry Ford & Son Ltd, commented.

“With its distinctive number plate – always the first car to be registered each year in Cork, the Lord Mayor’s car has become a common sight in and around Cork city and, indeed, in the wider county.

“And certainly, the sleek new Mustang Mach-E, all electric premium SUV, is a truly eye-catching and very apt car to continue the tradition, with its zero emissions capability: maximum Euro NCAP safety and green performance ratings.

“The Lord Mayor’s Mach-E is the latest extended range AWD model giving maximum flexibility with a range of more than 600km from a single charge.”