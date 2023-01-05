City centre supermarket set to close its doors at the end of the month

INCREASED trading challenges and a decreased footfall in the Merchants Quay Shopping Centre have been identified as factors in SuperValu’s decision to close its food store in the back of the Merchants Quay at the end of this month.

The store which currently employs 39 people said they informed their employees about their decision to close the food store on Tuesday, December 13.

SuperValu said their ‘priority’ is to support their colleagues in finding alternative employment within the store network and beyond.

A spokesperson for SuperValu told The Echo the store in the city centre shopping centre is due to close at the end of this month.

“A decision has been made to close its store in Merchants Quay Shopping Centre in Cork City. The colleagues in the store were advised of the decision on December 13.

“The store currently employs 39 people. Our priority is to support colleagues in finding alternative employment within our store network and beyond,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman for SuperValu said the decision had not been taken ‘lightly and every option was considered but to no avail.

“The decision to close the store has not been taken lightly and every option to address the long-term viability of the store was considered but to no avail.

"Increased trading challenges, as well as decreased footfall in the shopping centre have contributed to significant losses for the store."

“We have now entered into a consultation period with colleagues in store.

"We will provide outplacement support to assist colleagues in finding alternative employment."

"SuperValu Merchants Quay Cork will continue to operate business as usual over the coming weeks with the store closing at the end of January,” the spokesman added.