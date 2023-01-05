Overcrowding in Cork hospitals: Trolleys on wards ‘unsafe’

Yesterday, there were 83 patients on trolleys waiting for a hospital bed in emergency departments (EDs) across the city and a further seven patients on trolleys in West Cork, according to INMO TrolleyWatch figures. Speaking to, INMO Industrial Relations Officer Liam Conway said decisive action needs to be taken. He also raised concerns about CUH placing trolleys in wards, a move which he said the union is “completely opposed to”.
“In CUH they had 62 patients on trolleys [yesterday] but they’ve also placed trolleys on the wards,” he said. “The union and our members are very clear that when you put patients on wards on trolleys you actually exacerbate the problem.