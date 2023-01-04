RNLI and Coast Guard crews rescue three stranded dogs from cliff in Cork

Kinsale RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew along with the assistance of multiple Coast Guard units came to the aid of three dogs stranded at the bottom of a cliff in Cork this week.

The rescue near Nohoval Cove took place on Monday morning.

Posting about the incident today, Kinsale RNLI explained that three dogs missing since Sunday had gotten into difficulty at the bottom of a cliff.

Kinsale RNLI lifeboat Miss Sally Ann Baggy II was launched shortly before 10am and reached the bottom of the cliff near Newfoundland Bay shortly after in what was described as difficult sea conditions.

“With the help of Coastguard units and a specialist dog tracker unit, the three furry friends who were uninjured, were rescued and reunited with their owners shortly after midday at Oysterhaven Coastguard Station,” Kinsale RNLI said.

“The Cork coasts are beautiful and wild and coastal walking is a safe activity most of the time but please keep yourself safe when walking your dog and don’t get into danger trying to rescue your furry friend," they advised.

Dog owners are reminded to keep dogs on a lead if close to cliff edges or fast-flowing rivers.

If a dog goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, owners should not go in after them but should move to a place the dog can get to safely and call their dog’s name.

In an emergency, people are urged to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.