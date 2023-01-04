Woman wheeled €196 worth of groceries out of Cork city centre supermarket

A woman who wheeled €196 worth of groceries out of a supermarket without paying for them was warned that if she was caught again she would be putting herself “on the steps of the prison”.

45-year-old Tina Joyce of Farranferris Ave, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to this shoplifting incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended jail term, noting that this was her sixth theft conviction.

Garda Eoin Harrington prosecuted the case which related to a theft on September 30 2022 at Dunnes on Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “She entered Dunnes Stores and proceeded to fill a trolley with alcohol and groceries. It is then alleged that the accused paid for certain items while concealing others in the trolley and did not present them for payment.

“€196 worth of groceries were unpaid for. The accused was cooperative on the evening and all the property was recovered resaleable. The accused made full admissions to this theft.”

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said a friend of the accused woman died around this time and she went back to taking tablets – with which she had a previous difficulty.

“She is back on the straight and narrow again,” the solicitor said.