Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 08:25

Woman wheeled €196 worth of groceries out of Cork city centre supermarket

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended jail term, noting that this was her sixth theft conviction.
Woman wheeled €196 worth of groceries out of Cork city centre supermarket

Exterior view of the public entrance and offices at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Cork at The Courthouse, Anglesea Street, Cork. Crime, criminal courts, law, courts service, law and order, garda, gardai, solicitors, judge, judges, legal, free legal aid, justice, prosecution, defence, Irish Courts Service, witness, testimony, witnesses, public, guilty, innocent, Ireland, rights, jail, imprisonment, courtroom, video-link, jury service, Stock, Court

Liam Heylin

A woman who wheeled €196 worth of groceries out of a supermarket without paying for them was warned that if she was caught again she would be putting herself “on the steps of the prison”.

45-year-old Tina Joyce of Farranferris Ave, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to this shoplifting incident.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month suspended jail term, noting that this was her sixth theft conviction.

Garda Eoin Harrington prosecuted the case which related to a theft on September 30 2022 at Dunnes on Patrick’s Street, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said: “She entered Dunnes Stores and proceeded to fill a trolley with alcohol and groceries. It is then alleged that the accused paid for certain items while concealing others in the trolley and did not present them for payment.

“€196 worth of groceries were unpaid for. The accused was cooperative on the evening and all the property was recovered resaleable. The accused made full admissions to this theft.” 

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said a friend of the accused woman died around this time and she went back to taking tablets – with which she had a previous difficulty.

“She is back on the straight and narrow again,” the solicitor said.

More in this section

Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals Emergency departments in Cork ‘under extreme pressure’; Visitation suspended in some hospitals
'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil  'Her parents would like to say goodbye': Tens of thousands raised to return body of Bruna Fonseca home to Brazil 
Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine Man allegedly robbed two taxi drivers in Cork city after smoking cocaine
cork court
<p>A Garda investigation has been launched following a break in at And Hair &amp; Co hair salon in Glanmire in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Picture: And Hair &amp; Co </p>

Garda investigation launched following burglary at Cork hair salon

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more