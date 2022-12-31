New York detective investigating annual Christmas card from Cork

A member of the New York Police Department is appealing for information on a Cork family who sends him a Christmas card each year.

Detective James Gherardi of the NYPD has been receiving a Christmas card from an Irish family since 2008 but has no way to return the favour.

Having asked for help in finding the family, the New York detective has started a mystery case of his own in the Cork town of Macroom.

The detective first started receiving the mystery cards when he helped an Irish mother and her daughters whose luggage had gone missing on a trip to New York fourteen years ago.

With no surname or return address included in the Christmas wishes, Mr Gherardi began using his detective skills to uncover the sender.

Having noted that the envelope was sorted in the Portlaise Mailing Centre, he contacted the editor of Laois People.

In his correspondence to the editor, Detective Gherardi explained his story:

“In 2008 while working I had helped 3 women named Mary, Kate and Claire with some lost/stolen luggage. The group was a mother and 2 daughters. As well I was able to guide them to the Irish consulate here in NYC.

Every year since I have received a Christmas card to my precinct from them.

Problem is that there is no return address or any way to contact them back. This year finally on the envelope was a stamp showing the Portlaoise Mails Center.

I am attempting to reach out to different groups in an effort to locate them so I can try to correspond back with them after all these years. Sadly, I have no last name or any further identifying information.” Detective Gherardi included a photograph of the card, which read ‘Merry Christmas from Macroom’ on the front.

Due to this fact, the family in question are now believed to hail from the Cork town.

Locals in the area have taken to Macroom Facebook groups to help identify the mystery family.

Some have speculated that similar cards are for sale in the local Mary’s Toymaster.

The case has caused a stir online as many attempt to locate Mary, Kate and Claire in Cork so that they can finally receive a Christmas card in return, 14 years later.