High speed broadband to be delivered to over 2,000 West Cork premises in coming months 

MORE than 2,000 West Cork premises are on track to be connected to high speed fibre broadband, as National Broadband Ireland (NBI) have commenced construction near Rathmore.

Under the National Broadband Plan, Cork county will see an investment of €314m in the new high speed fibre network.

There are approximately 81,000 premises in Cork’s Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Some 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

NBI are the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan, and have so far connected 4,224 Cork premises to the network, with a further 15,718 premises in Cork available to order or pre-order high-speed broadband.

NBI have announced that construction has now commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to more than 2,100 Cork premises in the Rathmore deployment area.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 2,101 Cork premises in the Rathmore deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre delivered over the coming months.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said that their teams are making “substantial progress” on the rollout plan:

“We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up.

"We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Cork. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available.

“Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities,” he added.

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates atwww.nbi.ieto receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

In particular, NBI is calling on Cork people living near Carrigaline, Midleton and Youghal to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.