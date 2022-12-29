'Fear factor' among older people needing to attend Cork Emergency Departments

Dr John Sheehan, of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, has admitted that doctors are finding it challenging to persuade people to attend hospitals for further treatment due to the high numbers of patients being recorded on trolleys in recent weeks.
Dr Sheehan, who is also a Fianna Fáil councillor, said older people especially don’t want to go to EDs, adding that there is a fear factor.
“It is very hard sometimes to persuade people who are unwell to go into hospital. You can totally understand why. That is our biggest challenge. They think they could be on a trolley for a couple of days.
“There is a fear factor. They are afraid their family mightn’t be able to come visit.
“You might be waiting, but you will be seen. I would much rather see a person or have them ring than have them worrying at home if should they go or should they not go.”