Expansion of school transport scheme to all students encouraged by Cork senator

CALLS for the expansion of the school transport scheme to include all primary and post-primary students have been made by Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard to coincide with Climate Action Plan 2023.

The Government recently launched an updated national Climate Action Plan which includes ambitious greenhouse gas-emission reduction targets. These targets are to be achieved by cutting car journeys, boosting public transport use, and extending renewable energy.

Senator Lombard said the updated Climate Action Plan 2023 provides the ‘perfect’ opportunity to expand the school transport scheme.

“There is a review of the School Transport Scheme currently ongoing. This is a perfect opportunity to expand the school transport scheme and make it available to all students with the bonus of helping achieve the 20% reduction in car journeys under Climate Action Plan 2023,” he said.

The Cork senator said expanding the school transport scheme would represent a win-win for the students, parents, and the environment.

“A 20% reduction in car journeys is an ambitious target in the updated Climate Action Plan. Out and about yesterday morning it was obvious there were much less cars on the roads as schools are closed for Christmas holidays.

“It would be a win-win for the students, the parents and for the environment. It is a no brainer in so many ways.

"If you take the school traffic out of the huge congestion every morning from 8.30am to 9.30am places would be cleaned up in a very short space of time,” he added.

Senator Lombard wants the school transport scheme to be opened to all primary and secondary school students.

“The review of the School Transport Scheme started in February 2021. 700 different submissions have been put in, which includes a submission from me. What we need to make sure is that the review is published, and it includes the new Climate Action Plan proposal about reducing car journeys, so it is very timely.

“It would involve a significant financial spend to ensure all students can avail of bus services to schools, but it would be worth it. Currently you must be so far away from a school to get school transportation. However, by opening it up to everyone all those small journeys that happen every morning are all gone straight away,” he added.