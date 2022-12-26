Cork EuroMillions players scoops big win

CHRISTMAS came early for one lucky Cork city centre shopper who won €50,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

In the same EuroMillions draw, another Cork player matched five numbers to scoop €17,012.

The Cork city centre shop which sold the €50,000-winning ticket has been revealed as Centra at 11 Patrick’s Street.

The player who matched five numbers on Friday night and won €17,012 is from Co.Cork and purchased their ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

With 10 separate EuroMillions players across the country scooping €50,000 each in the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw, the National Lottery is today urging players nationwide to check their weekend lottery tickets.

Two players in Dublin, two players in Kerry and one player each in Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway, Kildare and Meath all scooped the special raffle prize which was last of 12 draws in the National Lottery’s ‘12 Draws of Christmas’ EuroMillions promotion. This raffle event saw ten players win €50,000 each in each EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15 and December 23, with 120 players winning a combined total of €6 Million in this special draw.

Meanwhile, in Saturday night’s Christmas Eve Lotto Draw, three players matched five numbers and the bonus to win €22,643 each.

One of the winning tickets was purchased in Galbally, Co Limerick, while a second was purchased in Derrinturn, Co Kildare, with the third winning ticket purchased online or on the National Lottery App.

There was no winner of Saturday night’s Christmas Eve Lotto jackpot which was worth €9,834,269. Next Wednesday's (28th December) Lotto jackpot is set to roll to a massive €10 million. A National Lottery spokesperson said it had been a fantastic weekend for many players who got a Christmas treat in the EuroMillions and Lotto draws.

“We are urging all our players to carefully check their tickets to see if they are one of the weekend’s big winners,” the spokesperson said.

"We are urging all our players to carefully check their tickets to see if they are one of the weekend's big winners," the spokesperson said.

"We are urging our big EuroMillions winners from the weekend to contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize."

“In total more than €6billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago,” they said.

"In total more than €6billion has been raised for good causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago," they said.

"In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local good causes in communities across Ireland."