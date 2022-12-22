Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 07:35

Cork artist donates paintings to UCC and Mícheál Martin

Mr Frost, who is 78 years of age, said he was delighted that UCC's History Department welcomed the gift of his painting entitled ‘The 1916 Rising’.
Artist George Frost and Mícheál Martin with his painting 'The Dáil'.

Breda Graham

A Cork artist has donated two paintings depicting Irish historic scenes to University College Cork (UCC) and to the Tánaiste Mícheál Martin.

The paintings by celebrated artist George Frost were gratefully accepted at two recent gifting ceremonies by the History Department at UCC and by former Taoiseach Mícheál Martin, now Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence.

His daughter, Yvette Frost, said that Mr Frost was especially proud that his personal gift of the painting entitled 'The Dáil' was gratefully accepted by Mr Martin.

City council engage with landowners on damaged quay wall

His daughter, Yvette Frost, said that Mr Frost was especially proud that his personal gift of the painting entitled ‘The Dáil’ was gratefully accepted by Mr Martin.

"My mum died back in 2018 and my dad was absolutely grief-stricken," she said.

"Dad poured his grief into his art and he painted from morning till night. Art was what got him through those awful times.

"Dad is so passionate about art and how it helped him heal, albeit little by little and he would love to share his story with others."

Artist George Frost (second from left) donating his painting "The 1916 Rising" to Rory O'Dwyer, Gabriel Doherty and Mervyn O'Driscoll in the History Department, UCC.
Artist George Frost (second from left) donating his painting "The 1916 Rising" to Rory O'Dwyer, Gabriel Doherty and Mervyn O'Driscoll in the History Department, UCC.

Mr Frost encourages other people to engage in creative activities, noting that he has found painting to be particularly uplifting and personally rewarding.

"I would particularly encourage older members of the population to engage with art and other creative activities," he said.

“For anyone who might be lonely, painting is a wonderful way to express yourself, and it can be a very healing activity."

Mr Frost said that facing the loneliness of the winter months and Christmas time, in particular, can be difficult and encouraged people to engage with groups within their local communities.

Mr Frost’s work has previously been exhibited in Cork city.

His 'Cork City and Beyond' art exhibition which was held in Bishopstown Library back in 2019 was met with many well wishes and compliments of his works.

