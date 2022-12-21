Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 07:50

Support centre hosts Christmas party for users

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers, Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde, Sally Hanlon, director of services and Eileen Foster, Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Southern Region, attending the after crime services Christmas party, at Anglesea Villas.

Sarah Horgan

VICTIMS of crime joined together in a show of strength ahead of Christmas for a festive event in their honour.

Sally Hanlon from Cork’s Support After Crime Services held the charity’s annual Christmas event at their base in Anglesea Street. Cork’s Superintendent Tom Myers turned out to the event to acknowledge the bravery of crime survivors across Munster, many of whom have suffered unspeakable trauma in recent years. Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde was also in attendance.

The charity pulled out all the stops with a spread and live music to celebrate another successful year at the centre.

Ms Hanlon and her team have supported crime victims from all walks of life since the organisation opened its doors. Supports offered at the centre comprise everything from counselling to assistance with compiling victim impact statements.

Ms Hanlon reiterated the importance of such events: “We try to give those who use the service a little gift because there are some people out there who are so alone,” she said. 

“This might be the only party they attend, which is why we try to do it every year.” 

She praised those who have come through the organisation.

“There are some people who have had the support of their families and that’s a big thing too. All we do is give people a guiding hand. That’s really all we can do. We like to support people in helping them recognise that what they have achieved is down to their own determination.” 

Other services offered by the organisation include access to information about the criminal justice system and Criminal Injuries Compensation Bureau among other services.

Trooper Shane Kearney to be medically evacuated from Lebanon to Ireland

To find out more about the charity visit www.supportaftercrimeservices.ie

