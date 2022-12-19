Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son

A man in his forties has been remanded in custody for sentencing in the new year for the sexual abuse of his then partner’s eleven-year-old son at her Limerick home at the beginning of the Covid lockdown.

The five women and seven men of the jury took three hours and 30 minutes to find him guilty of attempted rape other related charges.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath thanked the jurors for the attention they had given to the trial. Sentencing in the case was adjourned for mention only on January 13 2023. It was indicated that the actual date for the sentencing would be given at that stage and the matter further adjourned until then.

The accused was remanded in custody. A victim impact statement is to be prepared.

Geraldine Small prosecution senior counsel addressed the five women and seven men of the jury at the Central Criminal Court at the outset of the trial. Ms Small said that in the early hours of March 28 2020, following the introduction of Covid lockdown arrangements the previous day, the accused man carried out four of the alleged offences.

Two days later, the then eleven-year-old told his mother about the alleged incident. He also told her that on a family holiday in Cork in July 2016 he had been sexually assaulted by the accused when he was aged seven.

The accused was in a relationship with the child’s mother and was in a step-father type role, Ms Small SC said.

Because of the complainant’s age – he is now 13 – his direct evidence was presented by way of a recording of an interview by a specialist garda interviewer. For the purpose of cross-examination by Mark Nicholas SC, the complainant appeared in court remotely by video link.

The accused man pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one count of inducing the child to touch him and finally to cause the child to watch sexual activity in the form of pornography.

During cross-examination, Mr Nicholas SC said the defendant’s position was that he did not do any of the things complained of by the boy. The complainant was asked to comment on this and he said: “That is lies.”

When several specific details of the defence position were put to the child he was asked if he agreed and he replied a number of times, “Disagree.”

“Did you ever argue with him when he lived in there (with the complainant’s mother in their home)?” Mr Nicholas asked. The complainant replied, “Sometimes.” Mr Nicholas SC asked, “Did you ever tell him you wanted him to leave?” He replied, “I don’t know.”

An investigating garda from Limerick will summarise the prosecution evidence at the sentencing hearing in the new year.