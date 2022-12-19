Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 20:30

Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son

The five women and seven men of the jury took three hours and 30 minutes to find him guilty of attempted rape other related charges.
Man to be sentenced in the new year for sexual abuse of his former partner's 11-year-old son

The accused man pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one count of inducing the child to touch him and finally to cause the child to watch sexual activity in the form of pornography. Picture: iStock

A man in his forties has been remanded in custody for sentencing in the new year for the sexual abuse of his then partner’s eleven-year-old son at her Limerick home at the beginning of the Covid lockdown.

The five women and seven men of the jury took three hours and 30 minutes to find him guilty of attempted rape other related charges.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath thanked the jurors for the attention they had given to the trial. Sentencing in the case was adjourned for mention only on January 13 2023. It was indicated that the actual date for the sentencing would be given at that stage and the matter further adjourned until then.

The accused was remanded in custody. A victim impact statement is to be prepared.

Geraldine Small prosecution senior counsel addressed the five women and seven men of the jury at the Central Criminal Court at the outset of the trial. Ms Small said that in the early hours of March 28 2020, following the introduction of Covid lockdown arrangements the previous day, the accused man carried out four of the alleged offences.

Two days later, the then eleven-year-old told his mother about the alleged incident. He also told her that on a family holiday in Cork in July 2016 he had been sexually assaulted by the accused when he was aged seven.

The accused was in a relationship with the child’s mother and was in a step-father type role, Ms Small SC said.

Because of the complainant’s age – he is now 13 – his direct evidence was presented by way of a recording of an interview by a specialist garda interviewer. For the purpose of cross-examination by Mark Nicholas SC, the complainant appeared in court remotely by video link.

The accused man pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault, one of attempted rape, one count of inducing the child to touch him and finally to cause the child to watch sexual activity in the form of pornography.

During cross-examination, Mr Nicholas SC said the defendant’s position was that he did not do any of the things complained of by the boy. The complainant was asked to comment on this and he said: “That is lies.” 

When several specific details of the defence position were put to the child he was asked if he agreed and he replied a number of times, “Disagree.” 

“Did you ever argue with him when he lived in there (with the complainant’s mother in their home)?” Mr Nicholas asked. The complainant replied, “Sometimes.” Mr Nicholas SC asked, “Did you ever tell him you wanted him to leave?” He replied, “I don’t know.” 

An investigating garda from Limerick will summarise the prosecution evidence at the sentencing hearing in the new year.

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Woman with 214 previous convictions jailed for shoplifting and causing criminal damage
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork man sentenced for having cannabis for sale or supply
Cork city native appointed Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs Cork city native appointed Managing Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs
cork court
wooden judge on book on the desk

Cork resident avoids jail term after beating his former partner in 'rage of jealousy'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more